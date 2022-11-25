Police investigating shooting on Delaware Avenue

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department confirmed one man was shot and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was shot on Delaware Ave. Friday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of the street after a shooting was reported around 2:50 p.m., according to KPD Spokesman Scott Erland.

“A male victim was located on scene who was reportedly shot by an unidentified suspect,” Erland said. “Victim transported to UTMC with possibly life-threatening injuries.”

The victim was not identified.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.

