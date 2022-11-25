Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday.

Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro. The truck they found at the park reportedly had on-board tanks filled with hydrochloric acid. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the truck was stolen out of Virginia.

“It is believed that the thieves emptied the water tank and when they began opening the second tank with the Hydrochloric Acid, it vaporized and they abandoned the vehicle,” Rural Metro officials said.

The truck’s owners arrived and took the property back into their custody.

This morning at approximately 945am, Rural Metro Fire responded to the Midway Industrial park for a vehicle emitting... Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Friday, November 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.