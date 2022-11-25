Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say

Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday.

Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro. The truck they found at the park reportedly had on-board tanks filled with hydrochloric acid. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the truck was stolen out of Virginia.

“It is believed that the thieves emptied the water tank and when they began opening the second tank with the Hydrochloric Acid, it vaporized and they abandoned the vehicle,” Rural Metro officials said.

The truck’s owners arrived and took the property back into their custody.

Paula Deen joins Kyle Grainger live in Pigeon Forge