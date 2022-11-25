Shoppers rush to Tanger Outlets in the early morning hours of Friday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets in Sevierville opened before the sun came up on Friday morning to a rush of shoppers looking for deals.

Many shoppers were locals, but some visited from other states just to see what deals they could find.

Inside of Columbia, you could find some of the lowest prices of the season on winter apparel. Old Navy got the first rush of customers when they decided to open at 5 a.m.

“People will be here all weekend. Our retailers are offering great black Friday deals all weekend long,” said Allie French with Tanger Outlets. “Not only this weekend, but all throughout the rest of the season. So, Tanger is known for their deals, if you didn’t get out today, come out any day.”

By 7 a.m., it was hard to find a parking spot inside the shopping center, with people having to find the additional parking spaces around back. Sevierville police were out as well with traffic cones and messaging signs to help people navigate into the shopping destination.

“We have plenty of parking,” said French. “Many people may know know about our parking areas around back.”

When visiting, you can join The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt! Visit Shopper Services to pick up the activity book that will entertain the kids while you shop.

Hours on Saturday will be from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

