THP looking for bicyclist struck by vehicle on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

WSMV pedestrian hit map
WSMV pedestrian hit map
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man riding a bicycle along the interstate was hit by a vehicle last week and the now Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for him.

THP put out an alert on Thanksgiving morning for a Hispanic man in his 30s who was riding a dark-colored bicycle on the westbound side of I-24 near mile marker 65 early Saturday, November 19. He was believed to be wearing a black Adidas jacket, black pants, and multi-colored Nike shoes.

THP said he was struck by a car that morning and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call 615-744-3091.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray...
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
University officials said they investigated the team from Nov. of 2020, through May of 2021,...
Tenn. releases official response to NCAA investigation of football program
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man found dead in Five Points area
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
After missing for three years, Luke Michael Butler was identified as the human remains found...
No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co.

Latest News

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department confirmed one man was shot and taken to the...
Police investigating shooting on Delaware Avenue
Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say
Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say
Rebels at Alcoa
High School Football: State Semifinal Friday
Shoppers were inside Columbia looking for deals on Friday morning.
Shoppers rush to Tanger Outlets in the early morning hours of Friday