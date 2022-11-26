12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson, Mississippi.(Live 5 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson, Mississippi.

According to WLBT, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the dangerous game led to the death of 12-year-old Markell Noah, who was originally reported missing and later found at an abandoned house Friday night.

The Jackson Police Department arrested two juveniles and one 21-year-old adult. According to JPD, the two juveniles are being charged with murder, and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

JPD says this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact the homicide/robbery detectives at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary...
Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co.
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man found dead in Five Points area
Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray...
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
Rebels at Alcoa
High School Football: State Semifinal results
University officials said they investigated the team from Nov. of 2020, through May of 2021,...
Tenn. releases official response to NCAA investigation of football program

Latest News

Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
We'll see drier conditions for Sunday afternoon, but the winds pick up
Rainy start to Sunday, before winds increase for the afternoon
There was a shooting at a funeral near Nashville where 2 people were shot and taken to a...
Two injured in drive-by shooting during funeral service in Bordeaux