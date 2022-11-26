Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans.

More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event.

Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a company that makes custom bandanas for dogs, said the market is an opportunity to let people know about her work.

“This is one of the biggest festivals in town right now,” Eldridge said.

Guests in attendance found custom items like clothes, pottery, baked goods, woodwork and paintings.

Christy Franklin, the owner of the Southern Appalachian Artisan Market, explained why the event was such a success and why she was grateful for the artisans who participate.

“We are so fortunate in East Tennessee to have so many wonderful creative people,” Franklin said.

You can learn more about the Southern Appalachian Artisan Market on its official website.

