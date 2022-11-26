Find Your Fun and kick off the Christmas season this weekend with these events

There are many Christmas events to Find Your Fun this weekend!
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many Christmas events going on this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun!

Fantasy of Trees is back! Through Sunday, you can check out more than 350 designed trees, holiday accessories, table centerpieces and so much more. It’s at the Knoxville Convention Center through Sunday. It’s open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Friday and Saturday it’s open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 4-12 and kids three and under are free.

You and the family can enjoy Enchanted Christmas at Anakeesta now through Jan. 1 with tens of thousands of twinkling lights throughout the mountaintop park. Go check out the 40-foot-tall animated Christmas tree with music in addition to live music daily.

Friday, November 25th:

Knoxville’s wildest holiday light tradition is back! Starting Friday through Jan. 8, Zoo Knoxville is lighting up the night. From 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., you can check out the glowing lanterns, holiday refreshments, photos with Santa and a scavenger hunt! Tickets are $24, kids 3-12 are $18. Zoo members get $4 off.

Downtown Knoxville is transforming into a sparkly, bright and merry place! You can get lost on the Peppermint Trail, search for Santa’s elves, skate under the twinkling lights in Market Square and explore holiday markets. It all starts on Friday and runs through the new year.

Downtown Knoxville Alliance is also hosting a different events throughout the season.

Sunday, November 27th:

On Sunday, head out to Lakeshore Park for Light up Lakeshore. It’s from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be holiday market vendors, food trucks, music, children’s activities, and more! All of the holiday lights come on after the sun sets around 5:30 p.m.

