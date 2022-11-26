Holiday shopping safety tips

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Morristown Police Department warned holiday shoppers of ways to be safe while shopping this holiday season.

Aside from making sure you lock your car doors, here are other ways to keep your belongings and family safe:

- Shop while it is daylight.

- If shopping at night, park in a well-lighted area. Park as close to the building as possible. Avoid parking next to vans, cars with dark-tinted windows, or trucks with camper tops.

- Do not leave the vehicle unoccupied while the motor is running and do not leave children unattended in a vehicle.

- Leave packages and valuables in your trunk locked or hidden out of plain sight.

- Before returning to your vehicle, locate your keys.

- Avoid carrying a purse or wallet. If carrying a purse, always keep a secure hold on your purse. Never leave purse unattended.

- If there is a suspicious person near your vehicle or you feel unsafe, ask the store security to escort you to your vehicle.

- Try to pay for purchases using electronic payment. If you must carry cash, keep it in your front pocket and do not carry large quantities.

- If your credit card is stolen, report it to the credit card company immediately.

- Beware of any stranger approaching you. This is the time of year when con artists take advantage of those giving.

- While shopping, leave children at home with a family member or a babysitter. If you take your child shopping, teach your child to go to a store clerk for help if they become separated from you. Make sure they know their full name, address, and telephone number.

- Teach children to stay close to you at all times

- Do not allow children to go anywhere unoccupied.

The Morristown Police Department hoped these tips will help you and your family have a safe and happy holiday season.

