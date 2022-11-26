Lady Vols defend homecourt against Colorado

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Lady Vols returned to Thompson-Boling Arena Friday night to host Colorado. The Lady Vols downed Colorado by a final score of 69-51 for UT’s third win of the year, improving the team to 3-4 on the year.

Freshman Rickea Jackson got the offense started for the Lady Vols after driving to bucket for a pair. The transfer put up 20 points on 72.7% from the field. The only other Lady Vol in double digit scoring was Jordan Horston. The senior put up 23 points, was 10 of 14 from the field and 1 of 2 from the behind the arc. Horston also had eight total rebounds and four steals on the night.

The team also out rebounded Colorado 38 to 33. Majority of Tennessee’s rebounds coming on defense.

Tennessee put the clamps on the Buffs in the second. CU would shoot just 2-of-13 from the field, scoring just five points in the quarter, tying for the ninth-fewest opponent points in a quarter in program history.

Tennessee entered the locker room at halftime holding a 30-14 lead.

Tennessee outscored the Buffaloes in each quarter, putting up it’s greatest amount of points in the third quarter with 27. The Orange & White built it’s largest lead at 24 points in the third quarter. Its stifling defense showed up in the box score, as the Buffaloes put up just 14 points in the first 20 minutes of action.

Tennessee allowed no field goals in the last 3:21 and forced the Buffs into four turnovers during that time frame, finishing off the victory back on Rocky Top.

The Lady Vols dominated this contest, never gave up the lead or let the Buffaloes tie.

Lady Vols stay home for their next contest as they host Eastern Kentucky Sunday at 2:00p.m. The game will air on SECN+.

