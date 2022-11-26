Partly sunny and mild today, increasing rain chances tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to the weekend! We’re starting off with a couple of passing clouds and dense fog. We’re going to be mild once again this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Saturday will be near 63 in Knoxville to 60 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area this evening and we’ll have a quarter to half an inch of rain overnight.

In your All Vol forecast, rain will be a big factor for the Vols as they take on the Commodores. It will rain for most of the game. That said, temps aren’t too bad.

The same rain from Nashville hit us just before or right around midnight. It will rain for hours, with storms possible before dawn Sunday. Severe weather is not likely, but one or two strong storms is possible.

I'm All Vol forecast (WVLT)

Tonight, as rain moves through the area, we’ll have temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 by the time we wake up on Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday with a few showers lingering around the area. Those batches of storms will move on out building a mostly cloudy afternoon with a few rays of sunshine that try to move through the clouds.

A couple of remnant straggling showers are here Monday, mostly on the Plateau. Monday is one of the cooler days this week, though it’s not particularly noteworthy. A couple more raindrops move on in late Tuesday night with rain really widespread Wednesday. If things hold together we could have our next WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The story here is thunderstorms and tough timing for drivers. Ponding is possible on roads.

Rain chances return Saturday evening. (WVLT)

