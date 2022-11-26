Rainy start to Sunday, before winds increase for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is set to move in through the overnight and into Sunday morning ahead of the next cold front and it could be heavy at times. While most areas see lighter amounts, the bigger story will turn to the wind for the afternoon. Cooler and drier weather returns to start the week, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet as our next system arrives Wednesday bringing more rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Keep the rain gear handy for the overnight as scattered showers turn into widespread rain through early Sunday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder as we begin to start the day. Rain will slowly clear out through the morning hours before our attention shifts to the winds as they really crank up closer to lunchtime. Sunday morning starts off on the milder note with temperatures in the lower 50s to near 50 right before sunrise as we slowly warm closer to daybreak.

As the rain tapers off the winds will be increasing with a High Wind Warning in effect for the mountains as gust could approach 60 mph at times. Into the Valley and surrounding areas winds will be gusting closer to 40 mph at times with high temperatures slowly climbing closer to the lower 60s. A few stray showers can’t be ruled out especially in the higher terrain.

LOOKING AHEAD

A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out heading into Monday, but most of us remain dry with temperatures close to average in the middle 50s with a mixture of sun and clouds. We’ll notice clouds increasing once again late Tuesday as we gear up for the next cold front that swings into the region through Wednesday. Rain looks to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday with some of the rain heavy at times for your commute.

Colder weather will filter in behind the front with upper 40s on Thursday and slowly warming through the end of the week and next weekend as we get back closer to average.

We'll see a few rain chances heading throughout the next week (WVLT)

