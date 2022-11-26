Rural Metro fire crews responded to Knox Co. fire

When crews arrived at the home, they found a fire blazing from a window in the front right corner.
Crews responded a house fire on Woody Drive in west Knox County.
Crews responded a house fire on Woody Drive in west Knox County.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a fire in west Knox County on Saturday morning.

Crews were sent to a reported structure fire at a home in the 11000 block of Woody Drive and found a fire blazing from a window in the front right corner when they arrived.

Dispatch originally told crews that a child may still be inside the building, but everyone in the building was safe and accounted for when crews arrived.

Crews were able to contain the fire damage to one room, but the home sustained heavy smoke and heat damage, according to Rural Metro officials.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

Rural Metro officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This morning at approximately 920am, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported structure fire in the 11000 block of Woody...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary...
Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co.
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man found dead in Five Points area
Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray...
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
University officials said they investigated the team from Nov. of 2020, through May of 2021,...
Tenn. releases official response to NCAA investigation of football program
Rebels at Alcoa
High School Football: State Semifinal results

Latest News

I'm All Vol forecast
Partly sunny and mild today, increasing rain chances tonight
Rebels at Alcoa
High School Football: State Semifinal results
The vests for K-9 Ryker, K-9 Tuko, and K-9 Raven costs $2,600 each and the non-profit asked for...
Non-profit hopes to help protect East Tennessee K-9s
Non-profit hopes to help protect East Tennessee K-9s