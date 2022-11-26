Rural Metro fire crews responded to Knox Co. fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a fire in west Knox County on Saturday morning.

Crews were sent to a reported structure fire at a home in the 11000 block of Woody Drive and found a fire blazing from a window in the front right corner when they arrived.

Dispatch originally told crews that a child may still be inside the building, but everyone in the building was safe and accounted for when crews arrived.

Crews were able to contain the fire damage to one room, but the home sustained heavy smoke and heat damage, according to Rural Metro officials.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

Rural Metro officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

