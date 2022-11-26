Seymour woman loses home in Thanksgiving Day house fire

Lisa Williams recalls scary moments as she escaped her mobile home on fire and got to safety.(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Thanksgiving Day, Lisa Williams was winding down in preparations for traveling across state lines the next morning when she realized something was wrong.

“I heard a couple of pops and got up and saw flames coming through the front door in the kitchen and barely got out,” said Williams.

She wasn’t cooking anything and doesn’t know how the fire started but it quickly engulfed her mobile home to the point where she feared for her safety. With a glass of water in hand, Williams threw it at the flames surrounding the door and got out as fast as she could while sustaining some minor burns to her legs.

The home she left behind was a total loss as well as all the belongings inside. It’s a substantial loss that’s magnified by Williams adding that she doesn’t have insurance for her home.

“Get insurance, it’s a big lesson,” said Williams.

As for what’s next, Williams said she’s staying with friends and family as she figures out the next steps. She estimated the total cost to replace everything to be around $75,000.

“I don’t know how to move forward but I’ve made it through worse so I’ll make it through this too,” she said.

A friend has started a gofundme link to help Williams get back on her feet.

