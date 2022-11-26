Two injured in drive-by shooting during funeral service in Bordeaux

There was a shooting at a funeral near Nashville where 2 people were shot and taken to a...
There was a shooting at a funeral near Nashville where 2 people were shot and taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two people attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon.

Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired. The church was hosting a funeral service at the time of the shooting.

Police at the scene said two people were transported to the hospital with non-critical gunshot wounds. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary...
Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co.
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man found dead in Five Points area
Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray...
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
Rebels at Alcoa
High School Football: State Semifinal results
University officials said they investigated the team from Nov. of 2020, through May of 2021,...
Tenn. releases official response to NCAA investigation of football program

Latest News

We'll see drier conditions for Sunday afternoon, but the winds pick up
Rainy start to Sunday, before winds increase for the afternoon
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Woman dead after Greeneville fire
ddf
Fort Campbell soldier found dead at home on Tuesday
I'm All Vol forecast
Partly sunny and mild today, increasing rain chances tonight