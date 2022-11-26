Woman dead after Greeneville fire

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An elderly woman is dead after a house fire in Greeneville, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.

At around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at 19185 Horton Highway, Fall Branch.

Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department crews were the first on the scene and found 70% of the house in flames.

Seven people were living in the house at the time, but Shirley Manis, 66, was unable to make it out and died in the fire.

The other six people escaped the fire, and one person received second and third-degree burns and was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center by Washington County EMS.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ms. Manis and to the one recovering from their injuries in the fire,” Holt said.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation bomb and arson division and Greene County Sheriff’s Department are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Debusk Rehab Unit, Greene County EMS, Chaplain Danny Ricker and the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.

