Early morning rain to windy afternoon Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most of us got in on some rain overnight into early Sunday morning. Gusty winds are expected throughout the day as this cold front pushes out of the region.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are in the upper 40s this morning with scattered showers. Those showers will continue to taper off throughout the morning. A few spotty showers are possible throughout the day, but most of us look to dry out. The wind picks up though with gusts up to 30 mph. A High Wind warning is in effect for the mountain tops until 7 p.m. as winds could gust up to 60 mph. Highs are expected to get to 63 this afternoon.

A few spotty showers linger overnight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop to 47 degrees by Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stray mountaintop shower is possible early Monday morning, but the rest of us look dry. Highs are expected to get near 55 degrees with a mixture of sun and clouds.

We warm back up into the 60s as our next cold front moves in late Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll be mostly dry throughout the day on Tuesday with a high of 65 degrees. Scattered showers move in overnight and become widespread by mid-day on Wednesday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll cool off into the upper 40s after that cold front Thursday, but quickly warm back up into the 50s.

Sunday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

