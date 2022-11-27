Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found shot to death inside a Knoxville home Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Investigators responded to a home in the 900 block of Graves Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 to the report that two people were unresponsive inside. Once on the scene, officers located a man and woman, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators, Crime Lab personnel and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene. Afterward, the victims’ bodies were transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the public,” Erland stated.

The investigation, which is in the early stages, is ongoing at this time.

