Lady Vols cruise past Eastern Kentucky 105-71

Tennessee was led by Jordan Horston, who became the 48th player in Lady Vol history to surpass 1,000 career points during her career.
Jordan Horston
Jordan Horston(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 23 Tennessee posted a season high in points, eclipsing the century mark to defeat Eastern Kentucky, 105-71, in a wire-to-wire victory on Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols (4-4) were led by Jordan Horston, who became the 48th player in Lady Vol history to surpass 1,000 career points during her career. The 6-foot-2 senior guard finished with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block in the all-around performance.

In addition to her stat-stuffing effort, senior forward Rickea Jackson enjoyed a strong game, totaling 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal. Senior center Tamari Key posted one of her strongest outings of the season, tallying 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

UT’s bench accumulated a season-high 58 points, including impressive performances from sophomore forward Jillian Hollingshead, who posted 13 points and a career-high eight rebounds, and sophomore forward Karoline Striplin, who shot 5-of-6 to post a season-best 10 points.

Tennessee will hit the midway point of a six-game home stand on Sunday, hosting Virginia Tech in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic in a 1 p.m. ET contest that will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

