Lady Vols cruise past Eastern Kentucky 105-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 23 Tennessee posted a season high in points, eclipsing the century mark to defeat Eastern Kentucky, 105-71, in a wire-to-wire victory on Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols (4-4) were led by Jordan Horston, who became the 48th player in Lady Vol history to surpass 1,000 career points during her career. The 6-foot-2 senior guard finished with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block in the all-around performance.

In addition to her stat-stuffing effort, senior forward Rickea Jackson enjoyed a strong game, totaling 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal. Senior center Tamari Key posted one of her strongest outings of the season, tallying 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

UT’s bench accumulated a season-high 58 points, including impressive performances from sophomore forward Jillian Hollingshead, who posted 13 points and a career-high eight rebounds, and sophomore forward Karoline Striplin, who shot 5-of-6 to post a season-best 10 points.

Tennessee will hit the midway point of a six-game home stand on Sunday, hosting Virginia Tech in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic in a 1 p.m. ET contest that will be broadcast on ESPN2.

