LIVE THREAD: Milton, Vols strike fast for 7-0 lead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 10 Tennessee looks to conclude its regular season on a high note as it takes on in-state rival Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium tonight.

The Vols looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss on the road at South Carolina, a game in which they lost their quarterback and team leader Hendon Hooker to injury.

Redshirt senior Joe Milton III is set to take over as the starting quarterback for the Volunteers. Milton opened the 2021 season as UT’s starting quarterback before sustaining an injury in the second game of the season.

The Vanderbilt game will mark his third start as a Vol and the eighth of his collegiate career after starting five games at Michigan from 2018-2020.

1ST QUARTER

Didn’t take long for Milton and the UT offense to assert itself. With no Cedric Tillman in the game, it’s a quick first down pass to Ramel Keyton. Then big Joe goes deep, 61 yards to Jalin Hyatt. From their it’s Jabari Small time as he takes it in from three yards out. PAT is good as UT takes a 7-0 lead much to the delight of the partisan Tennessee crown and their singing of Rocky Top!

