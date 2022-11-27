LIVE THREAD: Milton, Vols strike fast for 7-0 lead

Quarterback Joe Milton replaces the injured Hendon Hooker in Tennessee’s regular season finale
Pregame warmups at Vandy
Pregame warmups at Vandy(Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 10 Tennessee looks to conclude its regular season on a high note as it takes on in-state rival Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium tonight.

The Vols looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss on the road at South Carolina, a game in which they lost their quarterback and team leader Hendon Hooker to injury.

Redshirt senior Joe Milton III is set to take over as the starting quarterback for the Volunteers. Milton opened the 2021 season as UT’s starting quarterback before sustaining an injury in the second game of the season.

The Vanderbilt game will mark his third start as a Vol and the eighth of his collegiate career after starting five games at Michigan from 2018-2020.

1ST QUARTER

Didn’t take long for Milton and the UT offense to assert itself. With no Cedric Tillman in the game, it’s a quick first down pass to Ramel Keyton. Then big Joe goes deep, 61 yards to Jalin Hyatt. From their it’s Jabari Small time as he takes it in from three yards out. PAT is good as UT takes a 7-0 lead much to the delight of the partisan Tennessee crown and their singing of Rocky Top!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary...
Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co.
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man found dead in Five Points area
Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray...
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
Rebels at Alcoa
High School Football: State Semifinal results
University officials said they investigated the team from Nov. of 2020, through May of 2021,...
Tenn. releases official response to NCAA investigation of football program

Latest News

Cooking with Jammin Jams attends the Southern Appalachian Artisan Market in Downtown Maryville...
Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville
We'll see drier conditions for Sunday afternoon, but the winds pick up
Rainy start to Sunday, before winds increase for the afternoon
There was a shooting at a funeral near Nashville where 2 people were shot and taken to a...
Two injured in drive-by shooting during funeral service in Bordeaux
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Woman dead after Greeneville fire