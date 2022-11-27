Man arrested for firing gun inside Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital


Exterior shot of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Midtown Nashville.
Exterior shot of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Midtown Nashville.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man has been arrested after firing a gun inside Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the hospital early Saturday morning after security said they heard at least two gunshots in the stairwell. Zaayenga was found on the fourth level. Officers confronted Zaayenga, who complied with commands. Police found a firearm in a chair near him. Police said he had multiple magazines on him for the gun.

Police found multiple bullet casings near the defendant. There was also damage caused to a fire door caused by gunfire. Two nurses told police they could hear the gunshots nearby.

Zaayenga has been charged with reckless endangerment, vandalism, possession of a weapon where posted and criminal trespassing. Police said Zaayenga entered the hospital through a back door at which all doors were locked.

He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

