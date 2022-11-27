Tennessee jumps to No. 7 in AP football poll after shutout win over Vanderbilt

The College Football Playoff poll will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a shutout win over in-state rivalry Vanderbilt, Tennessee jumped two spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press College Football Poll Sunday.

This comes after the Volunteers dropped to No. 9 following an upset loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Columbia, where the team lost star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL.

Redshirt senior Joe Milton III filled in as the starting quarterback for the Volunteers on Saturday, Nov. 26. Milton opened the 2021 season as UT’s starting quarterback before sustaining an injury in the second game of the season.

With the Vols running for 362 yards, the team left Firstbank Stadium with a 56-0 win over the Commodores on the rainy Saturday night. The win rebounded the team as they lost two of their last three games. It also marked Tennessee’s first 10-win regular season since 2003, and first overall since 2007.

The College Football Playoff poll will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tennessee was first in the initial poll, but that changed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, when they dropped to No. 5 and again to No. 10 after the South Carolina matchup.

Looking ahead, Tennessee will wait to see what bowl game it gets into.

View the complete poll list here.

