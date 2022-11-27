Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee

Santa’s Claus-et, a Christmas themed-store in Gatlinburg, is offering custom Christmas tree ornaments for guests.
Two women shop for custom Christmas tree decorations at Santa's Claus-et on Friday in Gatlinburg.
Two women shop for custom Christmas tree decorations at Santa's Claus-et on Friday in Gatlinburg.(Richard Mason)
By Richard Mason
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas Store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit.

Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explains why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.

“Creating those magical memories is definitely something we take a lot of pride in,” Morgan said.

Santa asks a young boy what he wants for Christmas at Santa's Claus-et in Gatlinburg.
Santa asks a young boy what he wants for Christmas at Santa's Claus-et in Gatlinburg.(Richard Mason)

The store allows customers to customize their own Christmas tree ornaments. Guests can write on each one, sample seasonal foods and drinks like salted caramel hot cocoa and take a photo with Santa Claus, where he gives each child a unique ornament for free.

“He encourages them to place it in a place where they’ll be able to see it all throughout the year in order to remember to be kind and make good choices,” Morgan said.

You can visit the store at 1350 E Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN and learn more by visiting its Facebook page.

