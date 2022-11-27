Winds slowly subside into Monday, turning a little cooler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winds are slowly relaxing as we move through the overnight and into Monday morning as we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds to start the day. Cooler temperatures are here to stay briefly as we’ll be closer to average before our next system arrives moving into the middle of the week, which will provide the next opportunity for rain with some of that being heavy at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will slowly cool as we move through the overnight as clouds begin to break and winds relax into Monday morning. Our lows will still be above average as we only head into the middle and upper 40s to start the day, but you’ll want a light jacket for the kids as they head out the door to the bus stop. A few showers are possible the start the day, mainly in the mountains and before sunrise.

Sunshine mixed with clouds will be around throughout the afternoon and with the clouds staying in place coupled with a more westerly wind our temperatures will remain cooler, although close to average. Highs will range from the lower to middle 50s with more cloud cover along the Plateau with sunshine sprinkled in from time to time. Warmer weather returns for Tuesday as winds will switch back out of the south with the next cold front arriving into Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Don’t put the rain gear away just yet as we’re looking at increased rain chances arriving for Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will be impactful for the morning commute on Wednesday and through the early afternoon before the rain finally clears. A few snow showers are possible in the higher elevations with northwesterly flow arriving into Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall as well with highs only in the middle 40s for Thursday afternoon.

We’ll get a little closer to average if not slightly above moving into late week and next weekend as models bring rain back into the picture by next Sunday. Still plenty of time to watch, but a more active pattern ahead with several rain chances.

Rain chances decrease to start the week, before the next chance arrives for Wednesday (WVLT)

