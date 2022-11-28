Gradually clearing today but mostly dry for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re working on booting out clouds from our last rainy system, but we only have a couple of “mostly dry” days, before a cold front moves through.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is overcast, with low temperatures from low 40s to upper 40s, with Knoxville dropping to around 47 degrees. Winds are still picking up between 5 and 10 mph. A stray sprinkle is possible this morning.

Cloud cover gradually decreases today, giving us a more partly cloudy afternoon. This afternoon, temperatures range from low to upper 50s, with Knoxville topping out around 57 degrees. A light breeze continues out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight starts out with more clearing, and most of the night is clear, with a low of 37 degrees. We’ll see scattered clouds return early in the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday warms up nicely, and would be a great day to get outside, as we top out at 65 degrees with a nice breeze out of the southwest 5 to 10 mph. It’s a partly cloudy all day, then more clouds late afternoon and rain stats moving in during the evening.

An 80% coverage of our area in rain moves through Tuesday night, but becomes more of a 60% coverage by the morning commute and clears out for Wednesday afternoon. This is a cold front, so we’ll feel some big changes. Wednesday’s high is 61 but it’s midday, then temperatures start dropping with breezy conditions. All the way to 30 by Thursday morning, with spotty mountaintop snowfall.

The second half of the week comes with cold mornings and chilly afternoons.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered showers return for Sunday to Monday.

