Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Human remains were found on a vacant Knoxville school’s property Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD investigators responded to 2434 E. Fifth Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, where human remains were found inside the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property.

In addition, Medical Examiner’s Office personnel responded to the scene for further investigation, a release stated.

At this time, police said there were no obvious signs or indications of foul play on the scene.

Additional information was not released.

At around 10:20 a.m. this morning, KPD officers responded to 2434 E. Fifth Avenue, where it was reported that human remains were found inside of the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property. There were no obvious signs or indications of foul play on scene. pic.twitter.com/NxNaA0nSrz — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.