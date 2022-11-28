Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Police said there were no obvious signs or indications of foul play on the scene.
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Human remains were found on a vacant Knoxville school’s property Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD investigators responded to 2434 E. Fifth Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, where human remains were found inside the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property.

In addition, Medical Examiner’s Office personnel responded to the scene for further investigation, a release stated.

At this time, police said there were no obvious signs or indications of foul play on the scene.

Additional information was not released.

