Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire

TALLASSEE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were injured in a Blount County camper fire early Saturday, according to public information officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

The four victims, one of which was an infant, were living in a camper on a Tallassee property when the fire happened, officials said. Two adults, aged 49 and 39, were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, along with a 17-year-old and a 7-month-old. They were treated for smoke inhalation and burns, officials said.

The deputy on-scene said that the injures appeared to be non-life-threatening. The BCSO is investigating the fire.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.