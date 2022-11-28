Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga in child ad scandal

(CNN) - Kim Kardashian says she’s reevaluating her working relationship with Balenciaga.

This comes after the luxury fashion house used a controversial ad campaign that featured children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear.

Kardashian has been an ambassador for Balenciaga, and she broke her silence on the issue Sunday after fans urged her to denounce the brand.

Kardashian says as a mother, she was left “shaken by the disturbing images” of the ads.

She explained she waited to speak until she had spoken to the Balenciaga team directly.

Kardashian said she believes they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for it to never happen again.

Balenciaga has apologized for the ads.

Last month, the fashion house cut ties with Kardashian’s former husband, Kanye West, amid the ongoing fallout from his antisemitic remarks.

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga used an ad campaign that featured children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear. (Balenciaga via CNN Newsource)

