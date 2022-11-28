KPD responds to officer-involved crash

An officer with the Knoxville Police Department was evaluated for minor injuries following a crash Sunday afternoon.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department.

An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a Ford truck pulled out in front of the officer at the Market Place Blvd. exit.

“Our officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a minor injury, while the driver of the other involved vehicle did not report any injuries on scene,” Erland said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

