KPD responds to officer-involved crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department.

An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a Ford truck pulled out in front of the officer at the Market Place Blvd. exit.

“Our officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a minor injury, while the driver of the other involved vehicle did not report any injuries on scene,” Erland said.

