Letter: ‘Nothing to suggest’ Alito violated ethics standards

Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday in a letter to Congress that there is “nothing to suggest” that Justice Samuel Alito violated ethics standards following a report that a 2014 decision he wrote was leaked in advance of its announcement.

The letter was in response to an inquiry from lawmakers following a New York Times report earlier this month. That report said that a former anti-abortion leader was told in advance the outcome of the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores case involving health care coverage of contraception. In a 5-4 decision, Alito wrote that some companies with religious objections can avoid the contraceptives requirement in President Barack Obama’s health care legislation.

Earlier this year, Alito’s opinion in a different case, the court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, was leaked. But while that leak was a public disclosure of the text, the new report alleged that in the 2014 case, the disclosure wasn’t as broad.

In the Times story, Rev. Rob Schenck said he was told the outcome of the 2014 decision by Gail Wright, a donor to an organization he headed who had dined with Alito and his wife. In the story, Wright denied obtaining or sharing any information and Alito also emphatically denied disclosing the case’s outcome in a statement.

The Supreme Court’s letter Tuesday to Congress included language Alito used previously denying the case’s outcome had been disclosed.

“There is nothing to suggest that Justice Alito’s actions violated ethics standards,” Supreme Court legal counsel Ethan Torrey wrote in a letter addressed to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia. The two Democrats chair courts subcommittees.

Alito was appointed to the high court in 2006 by President George W. Bush.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
The shooting happened on Graves street in Knoxville.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
An officer with the Knoxville Police Department was evaluated for minor injuries following a...
KPD responds to officer-involved crash
Vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, died Monday at age 61. He was a three-time congressman...
Virginia Rep. McEachin dies after cancer battle
Mayor Mike Werner lost his home and business in the midst of planning next steps for the city...
Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later
Donald McEachin dies at age 61
U.S. Rep. McEachin dies at 61
Future gusts Tuesday
Winds pick up Tuesday ahead of the next cold front
Looking forward, Tennessee returns to Knoxville for a three-game homestand.
Tennessee basketball jumps to No. 13 after upset win against Kansas