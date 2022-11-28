Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (Gray News) - Police in California say a triple homicide suspect “catfished” a teenager, traveled across the country to her home and killed her mother and grandparents. He was then killed in a shootout with deputies.

Riverside Police responded to a welfare check just before 11:10 a.m. Friday about a young female who appeared distressed while getting into a red Kia Soul with a man, according to a press release. Shortly after, firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire just a few houses away.

Firefighters found three bodies in the house, and it was determined they were victims of apparent homicide. The victims have been identified as 69-year-old Mark Winek; his wife, 65-year-old Sharie Winek and their daughter, 38-year-old Brooke Winek.

During the investigation, police determined the young female described in the welfare check was Brooke Winek’s teenage daughter, who also lived where the house fire and homicides happened.

The man she was seen with was identified as 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards, of Chesterfield, Virginia. Detectives determined he met the teen by “catfishing” her in an online relationship.

Police say Edwards traveled across the country, parked his vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway and walked to the teen’s home. He allegedly killed the teen’s grandfather, grandmother and mother before walking back to his car with her and leaving.

Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department found Edwards and the teen driving in an unincorporated area of Kelso at about 1:15 p.m. Friday, according to a press release. Edwards allegedly led deputies on a chase during which he is said to have opened fire on them.

Deputies said Edwards lost control and drove off the road, ending the chase. He got out of the car and allegedly pointed a gun at the sheriff’s helicopter. Deputies then opened fire, killing him.

The teen was unharmed and later placed in the custody of social services.

The exact causes of the Wineks’ deaths are still pending. The cause of the house fire is also under investigation, but police said it appears to have been intentionally set.

