Tennessee basketball jumps to No. 13 after upset win against Kansas

Looking forward, Tennessee returns to Knoxville for a three-game homestand.
Tennessee wins Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee wins Battle 4 Atlantis(UT Athletics)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After Tennessee men’s basketball handed No. 3 Kansas its first loss of the season on Friday, the team jumped nine spots to No. 13 on the latest Associated Press college basketball poll.

The 64-50 win marked the Vols’ fifth straight win over an AP top-10 team and fourth over a top-five team. It also snapped a 17-game win streak dating to last season for the defending national champion Jayhawks and gave Tennessee its first-holiday tournament title since 2010.

Tennessee, now 5-1, scored 18 points off turnovers and 16 off second-chance tries.

Santiago Vescovi, who was named Tournament MVP, scored a game-high 20 points with six made 3-pointers. Zakai Zeigler added 14 with three made 3-pointers, while Tyreke Key was Tennessee’s third double-figure scorer with 10 points.

Kansas dropped six spots after the loss to No. 9.

Looking forward, Tennessee returns to Knoxville for a three-game homestand, beginning with a meeting with McNeese State on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

View the complete AP poll here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
The shooting happened on Graves street in Knoxville.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
An officer with the Knoxville Police Department was evaluated for minor injuries following a...
KPD responds to officer-involved crash
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of the...
Tennessee jumps to No. 7 in AP football poll after shutout win over Vanderbilt

Latest News

Future gusts Tuesday
Winds pick up Tuesday ahead of the next cold front
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man found dead in Five Points area identified by KPD
Classroom (FILE)
TN Education Department releases 2021-22 State Report Card