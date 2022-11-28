Tennessee basketball jumps to No. 13 after upset win against Kansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After Tennessee men’s basketball handed No. 3 Kansas its first loss of the season on Friday, the team jumped nine spots to No. 13 on the latest Associated Press college basketball poll.

The 64-50 win marked the Vols’ fifth straight win over an AP top-10 team and fourth over a top-five team. It also snapped a 17-game win streak dating to last season for the defending national champion Jayhawks and gave Tennessee its first-holiday tournament title since 2010.

Tennessee, now 5-1, scored 18 points off turnovers and 16 off second-chance tries.

Santiago Vescovi, who was named Tournament MVP, scored a game-high 20 points with six made 3-pointers. Zakai Zeigler added 14 with three made 3-pointers, while Tyreke Key was Tennessee’s third double-figure scorer with 10 points.

Kansas dropped six spots after the loss to No. 9.

Looking forward, Tennessee returns to Knoxville for a three-game homestand, beginning with a meeting with McNeese State on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

View the complete AP poll here.

