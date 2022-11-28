TN Education Department releases 2021-22 State Report Card

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education released the 2021-22 State Report Card, an online tool designed for parents, families and education stakeholders to understand how Tennessee’s districts and schools are serving students.

The State Report Card provides families and other stakeholders information about how Tennessee schools and districts are performing to inform decisions and strategic investments to best support students, according to a news release.

“With the release of the State Report Card, Tennessee continues our firm commitment to providing families with clear, actionable information on how our districts and schools are serving students,” Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a news release. “The Report Card allows stakeholders to access years’ worth of meaningful data through an interactive, easy-to-navigate online platform, and now the latest data is available to help Tennesseans to explore and learn about their local schools and districts.”

This year’s state Report Card contains general information and state-, district-, and school-level data including enrollment, finance and staffing. In addition, the State Report Card includes the following performance indicators – academic achievement, growth (district and school level only), chronically out of school, and progress on English language proficiency, Ready Graduate and graduation rate.

The 2021-22 State Report Card has been improved and contains several new features including:

Improved usability and accessibility across district and school pages

Improved interactive visualization

Redesigned overall performance and information pages

Filter functions for school/district designations and distinctions

New badges for school designations and school/district distinctions

Google translator option

The 2021-22 State Report Card can be accessed here. Additional resources on the State Report Card are available here.

For additional data on schools and districts, visit the Data Downloads page.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.