Upgrades and closures coming to the Spur

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lane closures and upgrades are coming to the tunnel located on the northbound side of the Spur, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Monday.

Crews plan to reduce the northbound side to one lane while repairing and upgrading the tunnel. They’ll place concrete barriers along the center line of the tunnel during the closure.

“We are doing everything we can to expedite the project and minimize the impact on our local communities,” said Facility Management Division Chief Barbara Hatcher. “While the single-lane closures will cause temporary delays, the repairs are necessary to address water leaks and lighting improvements.

Crews will be replacing drains, cleaning and painting the tunnel and installing new LED lights to replace the existing sodium ones. Other upgrades are coming, like a lighting control system on Huskey Grove Road and a propane-powered emergency generator.

Those headed to the park from Jan. 3 through April 7, 2023 should expect delays.

