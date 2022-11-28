Ways you can help this Giving Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Giving Tuesday is a time when non-profits receive a portion of the love they give all year long back. Now, you have the chance to impact others in a big way.

Dottie Sampsel, the president of the organization’s board of directors, said the non-profit ‘Hand up for Women’ specializes in helping women who want to break out of a cycle of addiction, abuse, poverty and more.

Sampsel said the organization is happy to have helped many women since it started back in 1996. For this Giving Tuesday, they are asking for monetary donations to help them assist even more women.

“Our facilities are at compacity right now,” said Sampsel. “We would love to have more space for more women; we would love to have space for a larger classroom. So we are looking with going ahead with that in the coming year, so that is another financial need that will be down the road for us.”

Sampsel said it costs nearly $8,000 to put one woman through the program.

Over at United Way of Greater Knoxville, Brandon Gordon, the director of marketing and communication, said their organization is helping out this Giving Tuesday as part of its big give 24-hour event. There are more than 130 local organizations that are in need.

“We wanted to partner with other agencies to be with one voice ‘cause we believe that a rising tide lifts all boats,” said Gordon. “All of the money goes directly to non-profits, and that benefits their causes.”

When it comes to helping Hand up for Women this Giving Tuesday, you can shop at smile.amazon.com and with the Kroger community rewards program. Once you link your card to an organization, all you have to do is shop at Kroger and swipe your shopper’s card.

You can also click here to donate to Hand up for women directly.

For a list of over 130 more non-profits to help during the 24-hour Big Give Knox event, click here.

