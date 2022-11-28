Winds pick up Tuesday ahead of the next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gusty winds return Tuesday as our next cold front approaches. The rain arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday with cooler air moving in behind it.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight starts out with more clearing, and most of the night is clear, with a low of 37 degrees. We’ll see scattered clouds return early in the morning.

Tuesday warms up nicely and would be a great day to get outside, as we top out at 68 degrees with a nice breeze out of the southwest 5 to 10 mph. Wind gusts start increasing during the day, up to 20 mph in the Valley but up to 40 mph in the higher elevations. It’s a partly cloudy all day, then more clouds late afternoon and rain starts moving in during the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

An 80% coverage of our area in rain moves through Tuesday night, but becomes more of a 60% coverage by the morning commute and clears out for Wednesday afternoon. This is a cold front, so we’ll feel some big changes. Wednesday’s high is 61 but it’s midday, then temperatures start dropping with breezy conditions. All the way to 30 by Thursday morning, with spotty mountaintop snowfall.

We’ll drop to the mid-40s Thursday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The sunshine continues Friday as well with highs rebounding back into the mid-50s. Both days come with mornings near 30 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking showers for the weekend into early next week.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

