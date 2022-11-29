CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics.
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!
Check out the full schedule that will air below (All times are in EST):
- November 29
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8:00 p.m.
- Reindeer In Here - 9:00 p.m.
- December 3
- Robbie the Reindeer - 8:00 p.m.
- The Story of Santa Claus - 9:00 p.m.
- December 4
- Fit For Christmas - 8:30 p.m.
- December 10
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8:00 p.m.
- Frosty the Snowman - 9:00 p.m.
- Frosty Returns - 9:30 p.m.
- December 11
- National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years - 8:00 p.m.
- Must Love Christmas - 9:00 p.m.
- December 15
- Ghostsmas - Ghosts One-Hour Holiday Episode - 8:00 p.m.
- December 16
- Reindeer In Here - 8:00 p.m.
- The Greatest #AtHome Videos - 9:00 p.m.
- December 18
- When Christmas Was Young - 8:30 p.m.
- December 20
- Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! - 8:0 p.m.
- December 23
- The 24th Annual A Home For the Holidays At The Grove - 8:00 p.m.
- Christmas Takes Flight - 9:00 p.m.
- December 28
- The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral - 10:00 p.m.
- December 31
- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Note: The schedule is subject to change.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.