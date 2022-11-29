CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

The holiday season wouldn't be the same without childhood holiday classics.
Curl up and watch these Holiday Classics on Live 5
Rudolph(tcw-wcsc)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!

Check out the full schedule that will air below (All times are in EST):

  • November 29
    • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8:00 p.m.
    • Reindeer In Here - 9:00 p.m.
  • December 3
    • Robbie the Reindeer - 8:00 p.m.
    • The Story of Santa Claus - 9:00 p.m.
  • December 4
    • Fit For Christmas - 8:30 p.m.
  • December 10
    • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8:00 p.m.
    • Frosty the Snowman - 9:00 p.m.
    • Frosty Returns - 9:30 p.m.
  • December 11
    • National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years - 8:00 p.m.
    • Must Love Christmas - 9:00 p.m.
  • December 15
    • Ghostsmas - Ghosts One-Hour Holiday Episode - 8:00 p.m.
  • December 16
    • Reindeer In Here - 8:00 p.m.
    • The Greatest #AtHome Videos - 9:00 p.m.
  • December 18
    • When Christmas Was Young - 8:30 p.m.
  • December 20
    • Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! - 8:0 p.m.
  • December 23
    • The 24th Annual A Home For the Holidays At The Grove - 8:00 p.m.
    • Christmas Takes Flight - 9:00 p.m.
  • December 28
    • The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral - 10:00 p.m.
  • December 31
    • New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Note: The schedule is subject to change.

