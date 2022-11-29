CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!

Check out the full schedule that will air below (All times are in EST):

November 29 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8:00 p.m. Reindeer In Here - 9:00 p.m.

December 3 Robbie the Reindeer - 8:00 p.m. The Story of Santa Claus - 9:00 p.m.

December 4 Fit For Christmas - 8:30 p.m.

December 10 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8:00 p.m. Frosty the Snowman - 9:00 p.m. Frosty Returns - 9:30 p.m.

December 11 National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years - 8:00 p.m. Must Love Christmas - 9:00 p.m.

December 15 Ghostsmas - Ghosts One-Hour Holiday Episode - 8:00 p.m.

December 16 Reindeer In Here - 8:00 p.m. The Greatest #AtHome Videos - 9:00 p.m.

December 18 When Christmas Was Young - 8:30 p.m.

December 20 Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! - 8:0 p.m.

December 23 The 24th Annual A Home For the Holidays At The Grove - 8:00 p.m. Christmas Takes Flight - 9:00 p.m.

December 28 The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral - 10:00 p.m.

December 31 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.



Note: The schedule is subject to change.

