Cold front brings rain overnight and cooler temperatures Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front pushes through overnight bringing gusty winds and rain. The rain moves out early Wednesday with temperatures dropping throughout the day.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll hang onto those gusty winds overnight with a southwesterly breeze of 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph in the Valley, and more then 30 mph at times in the higher elevations. The Smoky Mountains ramp up those winds even more, with a High Wind Warning from 7 PM until 10 AM Wednesday, with a southwesterly wind of 25 to 40 mph and gusts up to 70 mph.

The cold front moves in tonight bringing rain and a few storms. We have an 80% coverage of our area in rain and some storms tonight, with a low of around 59 degrees, which is actually Wednesday’s high. The showers linger early Wednesday morning, but we clear out throughout the day. Temperatures drop to the low 50s in the Valley, with afternoon clearing, but shift to a chilly northwesterly wind makes it feel colder.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday then starts out in the upper 20s, with a mostly sunny and chilly day at 46 degrees. Friday comes with a better warmup, after a freezing morning, with a high of 57 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking showers at times for the weekend and into early next week. A front looks to move through next Tuesday, so giving us a break from the showers just beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.