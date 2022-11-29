Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest

By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hyden is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Dolly Parton look-alive contest!

A post on the city’s Facebook page said people who dress up as the country music icon should go to City Hall before the Parade of Lights.

Hyden’s Christmas festival kicks off on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Main Street.

Line up for the Parade of Lights is at 5:30 p.m. It will start at dark.

Vendors and food booths will be set up on Main Street along with an ice skating rink.

You can see more about the Christmas festival below:

