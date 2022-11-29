Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt named as finalists for national awards

The 2022 Maxwell Award and Biletnikoff Award winners will be unveiled in December.
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s electrifying quarterback-wide receiver duo was recognized Tuesday as finalists for a pair of national awards.

Vols redshirt-senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was selected as one of three finalists for the Maxwell Award, and Jalin Hyatt was named one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award.

The Maxwell Award annually recognizes the best player in college football. The star quarterback is up for one of the nation’s top honors alongside Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Southern Cal signal caller Caleb Williams, UT Athletics shared.

Hooker is Tennessee’s first finalist for the Maxwell Award since College and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning won it in 1997.

The Biletnikoff Award, presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., is given to the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Hyatt is Tennessee’s Biletnikoff finalist in program history. He joins Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson on this year’s ballot.

The 2022 Maxwell Award and Biletnikoff Award winners will be unveiled as part of the 2022 Home Depot College Football Awards Show, broadcasted live on ESPN on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. ET.

Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt named as finalists for national awards
