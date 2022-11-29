A holiday scavenger hunt takes over Downtown Knoxville

The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in Downtown Knoxville gives kids a fun experience while shopping.
By Richard Mason
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 20 businesses in Downtown Knoxville are participating in The Elf on the Shelf Adventure.

Participants will find a North Pole Pass and holiday stamp at the Mast General Store. The pass is a guide to locate all the elves hiding in each business. You fill out an information card to enter and win prizes after you complete the search.

Keegan Fetner, an employee at Cruze Farm says its a big boost in business.

“The flow of business, like people come in and see it on the news and then they’re like oh I want to go like participate in this elf on the shelf deal and we’ll go find these elves and then we’ll win a prize at the end,” Fetner said.

Tim Yates, head of guest services at the Museum of East Tennessee History, says it helps the museum raise awareness about its exhibits.

“It introduces us to a new audience, obviously a younger audience, fresh set young parents,” Yates said.

The scavenger hunt began the day after Thanksgiving and will continue until January 8, 2023.

You can download a North Pole Pass here.

