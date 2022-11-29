Knox County’s Holiday Festival of Lights to kick off in December

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County’s 24th annual Holiday Festival of Lights will return for family fun beginning the first week of December.

The Festival will officially kick off at The Cove at Concord Park, 11808 S. Northshore Drive, at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, with Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeting guests and passing out candy “Kanes.”

The Cove’s three-quarter-mile greenway trail is illuminated during the festival by a sparkling light display coordinated with music. County officials announced it would last from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 31, except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Those interested can attend the festival for free as it is open to the public; however, guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable items to donate to the Love Kitchen, which aims to provide meals, clothing, and emergency food packages for the homebound, homeless, and unemployed.

“The Festival of Lights is one of our most popular events county-wide,” said Mayor Jacobs. “I am pleased we will have this the entire month of December. We’ve raised some record amounts of food and money for the Love Kitchen. I hope we can set another record this holiday season with this incredible outdoor event.”

Santa Claus will appear on Fridays and Saturdays and specific drop-in dates to collect letters to Santa, tell North Pole tales, and lead Christmas crafts.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy train rides each Monday during the festival. In addition, River Sports Outfitters will be on-site, offering hot drinks and light refreshments for purchase.

Fire pits are on site for visitors to warm up, and pets are welcome on leashes.

The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department staff coordinates all the decorating, including displays and thousands of lights.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.