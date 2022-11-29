Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say

The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an arson.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an arson.(JCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged with arson after setting a camper and home on fire, which resulted in the death of a dog on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Nov. 28, JCSO deputies responded to a fire at 3057 Hodge’s Switch Road in the Strawberry Plains community. Once on the scene, they spotted a camper parked next to a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, a release stated.

The fire had reportedly spread from the camper to a section of the mobile home; however, it was saved by the New Market Volunteer Fire Department with only moderate damage to a small portion of the structure.

Witnesses told investigators that they overheard a man, identified as Corey Allen Wells, 36, making threats outside the home before leaving, a release stated.

Deputies said they located Wells nearby in the woods and arrested him.

“There had been an ongoing dispute with the couple who had been staying in the camper,” a JCSO spokesperson said. “The couple’s dog that was inside the camper perished in the fire.”

Wells was charged with arson and aggravated animal cruelty and is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center.

The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
The shooting happened on Graves street in Knoxville.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
An officer with the Knoxville Police Department was evaluated for minor injuries following a...
KPD responds to officer-involved crash
Vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Latest News

Working to change public perception: The goal of the new Senior Director of KCHD
Surveillance of the woman accused of being a fake rideshare driver in Nashville
Woman posing as rideshare driver, drugging men in Nashville could have help: police
Porch thefts have risen in Knoxville for three-straight years, but there are steps you can take...
How can you prevent porch thefts during the holiday season?
31-year-old Eleni Kassa with her 6-year-old daughter.
Missing woman from Murfreesboro found dead in Detroit suburb