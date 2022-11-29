Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged with arson after setting a camper and home on fire, which resulted in the death of a dog on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Nov. 28, JCSO deputies responded to a fire at 3057 Hodge’s Switch Road in the Strawberry Plains community. Once on the scene, they spotted a camper parked next to a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, a release stated.

The fire had reportedly spread from the camper to a section of the mobile home; however, it was saved by the New Market Volunteer Fire Department with only moderate damage to a small portion of the structure.

Witnesses told investigators that they overheard a man, identified as Corey Allen Wells, 36, making threats outside the home before leaving, a release stated.

Deputies said they located Wells nearby in the woods and arrested him.

“There had been an ongoing dispute with the couple who had been staying in the camper,” a JCSO spokesperson said. “The couple’s dog that was inside the camper perished in the fire.”

Wells was charged with arson and aggravated animal cruelty and is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center.

The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation.

