Man pleads guilty to deadly motorcycle crash, to serve 30 years, DA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man pled guilty Tuesday to after hitting and killing two people on Interstate-40 East in 2020, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

On Aug. 8, 2020, multiple agencies in Roane County, including the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, responded to a crash along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Officials said that a man identified as William Edward Daniels was driving a Harley Davidson on the interstate with a passenger, identified as Sylvia Danielle Lane.

Officials said Daniels slowed in the right lane, preparing to stop and deliver gas to another motorcyclist. As he was doing so, a release stated that Clinton Arley Campbell, who was driving a Dodge Charger, struck the motorcycle from behind in the right lane of I-40 East.

“The Dodge rotated in a clockwise manner and overturned onto its top,” Johnson said. “The Dodge and the Harley Davidson continued east on I-40 for approximately 560 feet. The Harley Davidson came to an uncontrolled final rest on its right side along the north shoulder and left lane of I-40 East.”

As a result, Daniels and Lane were thrown from the motorcycle and died on the scene, officials said.

Investigators determined Campbell was operating his vehicle at 88 miles per hour just before the crash occurred. In addition, THP officials secured a consensual blood draw and a blood draw directed by a search warrant, which showed Campbell had a combination of Methamphetamine, Amphetamine, Diazepam, Marijuana, and other controlled substances.

Previously, Campbell had three convictions for driving under the influence in Tennessee, as well as, multiple felony drug and theft charges.

On Nov. 29, Campbell pled guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide by intoxication as a range II multiple offender.

DA Johnson announced he would serve a 30-year sentence in the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Campbell will be eligible for parole after he serves 60% of his sentence.

