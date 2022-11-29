McDonald’s is giving away the chance to win free food for life (sort of)

Each purchase of at least $1 on the McDonald's app from Dec. 5 to Dec. 25 gets you an entry in the drawing to win one of three gold cards.
Each purchase of at least $1 on the McDonald’s app from Dec. 5 to Dec. 25 gets you an entry in the drawing to win one of three gold cards.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022
(CNN) – How does free McDonald’s for life sound?

The fast-food giant is offering a chance at a McGold Card, which will grant free McDonald’s for life – sort of.

It’s not exactly free McDonald’s for life, but actually two free meals a week for 50 years.

Each purchase of at least $1 on the McDonald’s app from Dec. 5 to Dec. 25 gets you an entry in the drawing to win one of three gold cards.

Each winner will get three extra cards to give away – for a total of 12 winning cards across the country.

The McGold Card has been around for years with some big-name celebrities reportedly holding them, including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and actor Rob Lowe.

McDonald’s issued a few of them during a contest in 2018. At the time, the fast-food chain said the prize was valued at more than $52,000.

