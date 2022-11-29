Meteorologist Jacob Durham spends afternoon at Powell Elementary

Jacob spoke to 3rd graders Tuesday afternoon
By Jacob Durham
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meteorologist Jacob Durham spoke with 3rd graders at Powell Elementary on Tuesday.

He talked about what it takes to create a forecast and the different types of weather we have around the world. The kids had great questions and were eager to learn about severe weather and snow.

3rd grade class at Powell Elementary School
3rd grade class at Powell Elementary School(wvlt)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
The shooting happened on Graves street in Knoxville.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home
Surveillance of the woman accused of being a fake rideshare driver in Nashville
Woman posing as rideshare driver, drugging men in Nashville could have help: police
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Cold front arrives overnight
Cold front brings rain overnight and cooler temperatures Wednesday
Jacob Durham is tracking downpours and a few storms coming into the valley tonight
Jacob Durham is tracking downpours and a few storms coming into the valley tonight
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a cold front and the temperature drop Wednesday.
Warm and breezy today ahead of today’s rain and some storms
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a cold front and the temperature drop Wednesday.
Warm and breezy today ahead of today’s rain and some storms