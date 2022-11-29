Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuate students due to note about bomb

All students were under supervision at Pigeon Forge High School at 11:00 a.m.
HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb, a release stated.

The school resource officer and Pigeon Forge Police Department officials evacuated students and staff to a safe location while a search was conducted.

As of 11:00 a.m., all students were under supervision at Pigeon Forge High School and no suspicious devices have been found, a release stated.

“As soon as the building is determined to be safe, students and staff will be returned to classes,” Rucker said. “We appreciate your patience as we deal with this matter, and we will update this notice as additional information becomes available.”

November 29, 2022 10:30 a.m. Dear Pigeon Forge Junior High School Parents, I wanted to share with you about a...

Posted by Pigeon Forge Junior High on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
The shooting happened on Graves street in Knoxville.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Surveillance of the woman accused of being a fake rideshare driver in Nashville
Woman posing as rideshare driver, drugging men in Nashville could have help: police

Latest News

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for some incredible art to help the state win...
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launches poster contest for 5th graders
Knox County to Host 24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights
Knox County’s Holiday Festival of Lights to kick off in December
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a cold front and the temperature drop Wednesday.
Warm and breezy today ahead of today’s rain and some storms