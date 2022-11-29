Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuate students due to note about bomb

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb, a release stated.

The school resource officer and Pigeon Forge Police Department officials evacuated students and staff to a safe location while a search was conducted.

As of 11:00 a.m., all students were under supervision at Pigeon Forge High School and no suspicious devices have been found, a release stated.

“As soon as the building is determined to be safe, students and staff will be returned to classes,” Rucker said. “We appreciate your patience as we deal with this matter, and we will update this notice as additional information becomes available.”

November 29, 2022 10:30 a.m. Dear Pigeon Forge Junior High School Parents, I wanted to share with you about a... Posted by Pigeon Forge Junior High on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

