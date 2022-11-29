Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launches poster contest for 5th graders

By Paige Hill
Nov. 29, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calling all Tennessee 5th graders! The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is holding a 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

The annual contest, which the United States Department of Justice sponsors, aims to highlight the importance of proactive education programs and demonstrate the country’s effort to bring missing kids home.

Children participants will learn about missing kids throughout the process, and if selected as the national winner, they will receive a free trip to Washington, D.C., along with their parents and teacher, TBI officials said.

The contest’s theme is “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” Fifth graders in Tennessee can enter the poster contest by submitting them to the TBI, where a panel will select a state winner to join the national contest.

The poster must follow the below guidelines:

  • Each piece of artwork must feature the phrase “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.”
  • Artists can use any medium, such as colored pencils, markers, crayons, etc. Digitally-created images are not eligible for entry.
  • The size of each piece of artwork must be 8 1/2″ X 14″ (Legal-Size), with student contact information and school clearly written on the back.

Tennessee entries and completed applications should be mailed to:

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

C/O Criminal Intelligence Unit/Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

901 R.S. Gass Boulevard

Nashville, TN 37216

The TBI must receive entries by Feb. 1, 2023, for consideration. Afterward, the state winner will be notified, and their entry will be submitted to the national contest.

The national winner will be selected and notified in April 2023, with the national ceremony taking place in May 2023.

