Two Ky. women charged with manslaughter after toddler drowning

Two Ky. women charged with manslaughter after toddler drowning
By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Clark county women are in custody and charged with the death of a 14-month-old.

The two are facing manslaughter charges after the child drowned.

Court documents allege that Monica and Erica Goodwin were at home with Monica’s 14-month-old child on November 16. The two went upstairs to one of the bedrooms in the house and left that child alone downstairs. Police say the child was alone long enough to climb into a hot tub, that was inside the home, and drown.

Sheriff’s Deputies say that upstairs, in the bedroom, officials could clearly see drug paraphernalia, and when the Goodwins were asked about what happened, they admitted to social services that they regularly use meth. They told social services that they had left the child alone to go upstairs and get high.

The two women were arrested on Monday.

Both are facing one count of manslaughter and are currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office says that the investigation is still ongoing.

The Funeral for that child will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in Adair County.

There is currently no word on when the two Goodwins will be in court for their arraignment.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
The shooting happened on Graves street in Knoxville.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home
Surveillance of the woman accused of being a fake rideshare driver in Nashville
Woman posing as rideshare driver, drugging men in Nashville could have help: police
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt named as finalists for national awards
Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt named as finalists for national awards
You could say it's a barber shop with a purpose, one that its owner is forever thankful for,...
Going My Way: Barber Shop
All students were under supervision at Pigeon Forge High School at 11:00 a.m.
Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school
HNN File
Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school