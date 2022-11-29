Understanding the other person: How a group in Knoxville is working to end gun violence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were shot and killed in Knoxville over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Two were killed in a shooting along Graves Street, Sunday. A man who recently moved from Detroit was killed Thanksgiving day in what police called a targeted act.

Another shooting left one dead and two others injured along 5th Avenue, the day before Thanksgiving.

Turn-up Knox is a community group led by Denzel Grant that is working to change the tide of gun violence in the city.

”We know and understand in our position, that we’re not going to be able to prevent everything, but you know taking all the resources we do have and using to try and get ahead of that stuff,” Grant said Tuesday. “Like I said peer mediation, family de-escalation, and things of those measures to try and give people a different solution to solve their differences.”

Numbers in the past year are beginning to show the work Turn-up Knox is doing, maybe making a difference.

Meanwhile, Grants said he isn’t paying much attention at all to the numbers because he feels it dehumanizes people and takes away the work they’re doing.

The work Turn-up Knox continues to focus its time and effort on is showing people that violence isn’t the answer.

Grant feels the way to get people to understand the decision they’re about to make is permanent, is by helping people understand the grief of family members.

”Pain is one of the greatest teachers right, and so you know, giving these families the opportunity to be vulnerable and share their stories and other people seeing that within a community, it may help them think twice or bring forward information, and I think that’s one of the things we’re looking to highlight and creating a place where these families can share their stories and the community can see the pain on some of these parents and family members faces,” said Grant.

