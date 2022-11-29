Warm and breezy today ahead of today’s rain and some storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a warm and breezy day, because a cold front is on the way. More wind, rain and some storms move through tonight, then it will move temperatures down.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with patchy fog and frost. We’re starting the day with a range in low to upper 30s, because of scattered clouds moving through at times. Knoxville drops to around 37 degrees to start the day, which is right around average.

Tuesday warms up nicely and is a great day to get outside, as we top out at 68 degrees. It’s a mostly sunny day The winds also increase, with a southwesterly breeze building to 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph in the Valley, and more then 30 mph at times in the higher elevations. The Smoky Mountains ramp up those winds even more, with a High Wind Warning from 7 PM until 10 AM Wednesday, with a southwesterly wind 25 to 40 mph and gusts up to 70 mph.

Scattered clouds increase late afternoon, then scattered rain and storms increase early evening. We have an 80% coverage of our area in rain and some storms tonight, with a low around 59 degrees, which is actually Wednesday’s high.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts out with scattered rain and storms leftover in the morning, and a morning high of 59 degrees. Temperatures drop to the low 50s in the Valley, with afternoon clearing, but shift to a chilly northwesterly wind make it feel colder.

Thursday then starts out in the upper 20s, with a mostly sunny and chilly day at 46 degrees. Friday comes with a better warmup, after a freezing morning, with a high of 57 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking showers at times for the weekend and into early next week. A front looks to move through next Tuesday, so giving us a break from the showers just beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.